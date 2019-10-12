Letter to the editor: Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 1 to keep your family safe

Posted on Oct 12, 2019

Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 1 to keep your family safe

Our Grant County Sheriff has proposed a 0.3% sales tax to fund additional law enforcement on the ground in every Grant County community as well as to expand the jail. While it is always hard to vote for an additional tax, I believe our rapidly growing Grant County has reached a critical tipping point in which we must act to keep our families safe.

Currently, misdemeanor offenders for most property theft, drug, and gang offences are not booked because our jail is over capacity a majority of the time. This means that criminals know that they will not be held accountable and are turned right back into our communities to commit more crime without consequence. More criminals on our streets instead of in our jail makes for higher danger to us as citizens as well as to those who protect us.

The Proposition 1 sales tax proposal is a good one that strikes a balance between visitors to our county and citizens sharing the cost to improve safety. We as Grant County voters finally have an opportunity to stand up to crime and vote to keep our businesses, friends and families safer. Vote ‘Yes’ on Grant County Proposition 1 this November.

Respectfully,

Darby Jones,

Quincy