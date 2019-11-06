Letter to the editor: Without a vote of the people

Posted on Nov 6, 2019

Without a vote of the people

Wow! The General Election ballot we recently received had twelve (yes 12!) House Bills that were either “imposed,” extended, expanded or increased by the legislature, “without a vote of the people.” I remembered seeing a few of these “impositions” increasingly showing up on recent years’ ballots, but never as many as 12 of them. Oh well, I thought in the past, I’m sure everyone will vote to repeal them and that’ll be that. Should I have paid more attention or was it not explained previously that our “advisory votes,” as they are referred to, are simply an opportunity for us to express our opinion but will not repeal anything, even if 100 percent of the voters voted “repeal.” If you think this can’t be true, read page 19 of the Voter’s Pamphlet which clearly states “Advisory votes are non-binding. The results will not change the law.”

Think about it. The very option of “without a vote of the people” means your vote is pointless. It must end, and end quickly. If these now yearly “without a vote of the people” tax increases (imposed by a portion of the legislature – not us) persist and continue unchecked, we all too soon not might – but will find ourselves in the poverty realm (excluding politicians and government or PUD retirees of course).

In the mean time, the cost for life’s necessities, such as groceries, automobiles and internet service, continue to rise. By paying for my internet access a year at a time, I’ve enjoyed a discount of $60 ($5 per month) for the past few years. Today when I went in to pay for the next calendar year, I asked why I hadn’t been given the discount when the clerk gave me my receipt. Smiling, she reassured me “Oh, you did get the discount … the cost of your internet service has increased $5 per month since last year.” Add to that the levy we’ve all gladly supported for our beautiful new school. What you’ll pay is based on your property value. Since we got our new assessments, some shocked home owners told me their assessments went up by 30 or 40 grand. Some shouted an expletive and had an immediate physical reaction (hopefully at home). Thankfully – so far – those who’ve told me they called in about this have been told it was a mistake and will be corrected. Smelling salts, anyone?

Dwight Needens,

Quincy