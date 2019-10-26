Posted on Oct 26, 2019

Letter to the editor: Yes on law and justice measure

Proposition 1 has a yes vote in our house. After the neighbors’ pickup was trashed when the apparently “barely able to support their meth/drug habits” individuals broke into their business, stole equipment and tools essential to making a living, then drove said pickup through the substantial perimeter fence damag-ing a very nice, well taken care of vehicle so they could make their getaway. They were later arrested but released within a day or two, as the jail is only for those who commit violent crimes. How more violent can it get when someone smashes through a metal spiked fence? With a new jail, possibly they could be held in custody for a sufficient period of time that they possibly would get through withdrawal and have a better perspective on what they want to accomplish in their lives.

As for officers sitting around on the side of the road doing absolutely nothing, that is laughable.

Politics has always been a “nasty” business but it has sunk to a new low. The Democratic presidential candidates are adamant that abortion up to birth must be allowed, 150 million people do not have the right to have private insurance, and we have to abide by the ideas of a 16-year-old Swedish girl who has Asperger syndrome. All of this plus impeach 45 are their priorities.

Someone wrote “a lot of people believe our forefathers were ahead of their time, In reality, they were right where they needed to be at a time they needed to be. Without their knowledge, wisdom, foresight and bipartisanship, this country could never have survived in the way it did. The question is, now can it survive the technical age of stupid people”?

We are supposed to believe the “woke” people are compassionate. Well, the NBA and LeBron James showed their true colors. They have intestinal fortitude when it comes to standing up against a state that wants only two types of bathrooms. In fact they took their toys and went home even though it cost that state billions in revenue. However, when it was time to stand up to China and support the protesters in Hong Kong, they and LeBron chided one of their own for speaking out as it upset Chinese leaders and is costing all of them billions of dollars. What hypocrites the “woke” group is.

This is how I see it.

Kathie King,

Quincy