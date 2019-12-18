Letters to the Editor

Posted on Dec 18, 2019

Media involved in cover up against President Donald Trump

A recent newspaper article in The Wenatchee World was titled “Inslee not ready to OK $30 car tabs.” So what? Isn’t that why we vote on things — for the PEOPLE to decide? Well, not anymore. Some verses from a book fewer and fewer people give credence to anymore state, “But understand this: In the last days terrible times will come,” and goes on to say, “But evil people who pretend to be what they are not will become worse than ever, as they fool others and are fooled themselves.” For anyone who could stomach even a small amount of the impeachment hearings — when BOTH sides were able to speak, phrases like, “the pot calling the kettle black,” come to mind but don’t hold a candle to the extent of what’s been going on for longer than we think. But it is now blatantly apparent to viewers and listeners that UNLESS they get all of their news from all of the “free media” such as ABC, CBS, NBC which, if you were to watch all of their news programs at the same time, you’d find that the theory that having the multiple stations, “gives you a choice,” is — when it comes to news programming — a total farce. If you don’t believe this, check out the YouTube clip titled “Multiple local news stations say the same thing verbatim.” It begins with a single newscast then gradually more and more news programs pop up in squares filling the screen as you hear them all saying the EXACT same things, word for word. Earlier this year, the decided on phrase of top-tier democrats, regarding President Donald Trump, was that he was involved in a “cover up”. You could hear the same politicians parroting this phrase on multiple programs and you would hear many of their colleagues going on numerous programs and using that as their, “attack phrase of the week.” The irony of this was, if you were checking out the news from multiple (and varied) sources, you knew that what they were accusing President Donald Trump of was — unquestionably — what THEY were doing — in some instances, blatantly.

WAY too many historical facts that have affected our country’s integrity, citizens, and pocket books in a staggering way are quickly ignored by the mainstream media and never mentioned again. American Center for Law Justice and Judicial Watch still care. Check out Judicial Watch’ article on the $6 Billion unaccounted for of YOUR tax dollars. Is that unimportant?



Dwight Needens

Quincy