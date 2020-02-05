Posted on Feb 5, 2020

Letters to the Editor: Congress should focus on local issues after impeachment

Well, hopefully the impeachment is winding down and Congress can get some other important things done. They may have to make some decisions about the coronavirus that can kill people, or approve some legislation that will better the lives of their constituents.

Remember, they are supposed to handle matters that do affect people back home, like disgusting conditions in California, where they spend so little time, or Seattle, where they spend so little time. Washington state has the fifth largest homeless population out of 50 states. That is a nifty statistic to have.

All the grandstanding in the house and now in the senate is pretty low on the list of things that directly affect people other than they can’t watch The Young and The Restless.

Meanwhile, President Trump got a deal signed with Canada and Mexico. He also got a deal signed with China and got a $40 million deal with Japan. Did you know that with the stroke of a pen, he eliminated $700 million dollars of school debt for 25,000 disabled vets? I’m sorry, but I believe they deserve it more than illegal immigrants or people who can’t find a job with a liberal arts degree.

I for one am glad that this dangerous, deranged president (where have we heard those words over and over at?) is practicing promises made, promises kept.

By Kathie King, Quincy