Posted on Dec 18, 2019

Letters to the Editor

Voters in Eastern Washington need to ‘Cowboy up’ at the polls

Well, according to the columnist, Rich Elfers, the “ignorance” of many voters in this state is why the $30 car tabs passed. Maybe it was the fact that they are tired of how the money in this state is meted out? Obviously, there were a significant number of voters on the West Side of the state who voted for the car tab initiative, otherwise it would never have passed.

We could get a lot more passed if those on the Eastside would vote at more than a 50-55% rate. The progressives turn out at an 80% rate in some districts, instead of letting the other guy do the talking for them. We need to cowboy up.

As long as the big counties’ city governments can dictate what the rest of the state can do or not do, this is where we are at. We live at the whim of what they feel is the direction we should go. This is the Democrat Party way. What is going on in Washington D.C. proves this. The representatives are voting what they want, impeachment, not what the polls show the American people want. The Democrats have stated they must impeach as they can’t beat him at the ballot box in 2020. Great economy, lowest unemployment across the board, unbelievable stock market and 401ks, jobs in manufacturing coming back and business overall expanding can’t be denied. Consequently, they are running on give away programs, racism, sexism, abortion and whatever else they can come up with.

Stop being a victim. Stand up for what is right. Speak up and shut this down.



Kathie King

Quincy