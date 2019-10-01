Posted on Oct 1, 2019

Library features Moses Lake painter

Quincy Public Library has a new artist on display, Susan Walpole, of Moses Lake. Walpole’s work, mostly animals along with some landscapes, will be on display through October in the library’s gallery.

Walpole has been painting for about 10 years and focuses primarily on improving her skill and technique and gaining more confidence in her work. She enjoys painting animals and going into the mountains to paint landscapes. She only uses oil paints, adding, “It takes longer, but has a lot more depth.”

Susan Walpole, above, has some of her work on display in Quincy Public Library.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



According to Walpole, she is known for painting cows, adding, “painting life is amazing.” She has 10 cows of her own at home. Walpole usually paints from photos, adding that animals do not stay still enough to paint them in real life. Some of the animals also try to eat her notebook, she added with a laugh.

Walpole has had her art displayed all over Central Washington in areas such as Ellensburg and Othello’s The Old Hotel Art Gallery. Walpole likes to show her art locally and paint local scenes, she added.

Focused on learning and improving, Walpole doesn’t just paint for a source of income. The paintings she does sell are listed at reasonable prices, she added.

Walpole is from Hood River, Oregon, and also lived in Vancouver, Washington, for a little while. She has been in Moses Lake for the last 30 years.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com