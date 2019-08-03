Posted on Aug 3, 2019

Library keeps the learning going through summer

If any Quincy kids are suffering from boredom this summer, it would have nothing to do with the library. Quincy Public Library has activities going on all summer for children. If this past week was any indication, there is a lot more fun in store at your local library.

Members of the Burke Museum brought a hands-on interactive exhibit called “Digging In The Dirt.” They brought fossil samples, along with digging tools and microscopes so children could examine the fossils up close. The activities focus on teaching kids a little about paleontology and geology.

Friday, the library brought back Ozobots. This activity also involves hands-on work, which combines technology and art. To get the Ozobot to work, the person draws a special pattern on a page to program the Ozobot to draw in that direction. Kids can make anything they want with the Ozobot and even draw their names.

“It is simple coding with colors,” said librarian Dottie Vanbraugh.

This is the third year in a row that the Ozobot program has been brought to the Quincy Public Library.

Ozobot fan Jade Guerrero likes making designs. Her favorite thing to create is art. She joined her brothers Tadeo and Elian for the activity.

“Ozobots are a lot of fun for kids to come and play with,” Vanbraugh added.

There are more events to come at Quincy Public Library. On Tuesday, July 30, at 1 p.m., there is a special program called “The Science of Space.” Participants will be invited to see comet and planetarium demonstrations and create galaxy slime.

On Aug. 13 at 11 a.m., there will be a special didgeridoo demonstration, and on Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. there will be a free screen-printing workshop for adults.

For more information or questions, go to ncrl.org/quincy or call the Quincy Public Library at 509-787-2359.

By Tammara Green, For the Post-Register