Posted on Oct 5, 2019

Local business owner backs breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; the month-long campaign to bring awareness to the awful disease was started by multiple breast cancer research charities. The aim is to open people’s eyes to the dangers of neglecting their health care.

One in eight women, or about 12 percent, will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, according to breastcancer.org. Even though it is less likely, one in 883 men will be diagnosed with it in their lifetime. In American women, breast cancer is second only to skin cancer in being the most diagnosed cancer.

Left to right are barista Piper Horning, Sage Coffee House & Bistro owner Charlene Sherman, and barista Kristen Gans at the business located at the intersection of State Routes 281 and 283, Quincy.

Photo by Reese Olivia/For the Post-Register



Charlene Sherman, owner and operator of Sage Coffee House & Bistro, is a strong supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For the past four years, Sherman has done fundraising for the cause. She brings in money for Confluence Health’s Compassion Care program in a variety of ways, including selling T-shirts that sport breast cancer-related slogans; a $5 or more donation with the purchase of a pink ribbon; and Sage also sells jewelry that is adorned with pink ribbons. Sherman also waives the commission on soaps that are sold at the bistro and replaces that commission with a dollar of profit for each bar of soap to go towards her breast cancer awareness fundraising. In addition, all profit from the Friday lunch specials goes towards their fundraising. If you don’t want to buy anything but would still like to be part of the cause, you can simply make a donation of any amount at Sage Coffee House & Bistro.

More on the Confluence Health Compassion Care program: The program helps people who cannot afford to be treated for their disease or injuries by allowing patients to sign up for financial aid. Last year, Sherman raised approximately $2,100 for the program to help patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sherman urges everyone to get mammograms, men and women; if you think you’re too young then think again. If you are nervous to go by yourself, then take a friend and get your mammograms together.

Sherman has been affected by breast cancer, with the loss of loved ones, and with her mother, who is fortunately a survivor. She feels that it is extremely important to not neglect your health care.

To support the cause, find Sage Coffee House & Bistro at 1099 Highway 283 North, south of Quincy and northeast of George. The bistro specializes in coffee and bagel sandwiches; in addition to the popular food items, the bistro also sells handmade crafts. Hours of business are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

By Reese Olivia, For the Post-Register