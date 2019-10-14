Posted on Oct 14, 2019

Local groups helping young people to quit vaping

After two confirmed cases of pulmonary disease linked to vaping identified by Spokane Regional Health District, the Washington State Department of Health has introduced a new app to help teenagers and other young people quit vaping. Local organizations are also joining the fight in helping young people quit the nicotine delivery products.

Quincy Partnership for Youth is working with parents through outreach programs to inform them what vaping is, said Dayana Ruiz, Community Coalition Specialist for QPY. The partnership currently has a campaign by the name of “Under the Influence of You,” which encourages parents to talk with their children about vaping and marijuana use.

“The number one influencer of kids is parents,” said Ruiz.

According to Ruiz, Youth Action Interact is hosting an event at Quincy High School on Wednesday, Oct. 9, during lunch focused on getting students to give up their e-cigarette devices, such as the Juul brand device. Popular among young adults, the Juul is a discrete vaping device that looks similar to a flash memory drive.

Also in the schools, QPY has designed workshops for teachers and other professionals to recognize the many different devices on the market.

“If we can educate [teachers], it would help us on the ground,” said Ruiz.

Quincy Partnership for Youth is also partnering with Quincy Free Methodist Church and the Recreation Department to offer young people safe and fun alternative activities around the community such as Fifth Quarter after football games on Friday nights, said Ruiz. According to Ruiz, many young people are more likely to smoke on weekend nights after events like the football game.

As for the app, Ruiz believes is can be effective. The app was developed in collaboration with 2Morrow Inc., according to the Department of Health, and is available on smartphones, tablets and computers.

The app includes short lessons, messaging systems and tips to help users learn to fight urges, cravings, and move toward their goals of quitting entirely or cutting down on vape usage, according to a press release.

“If you want to reach that generation, you have to use technology,” Ruiz added.

Ruiz also recommended young people trying to quit to use their support systems and resources such as daily support from This is Quitting by texting “DITCHJUUL” to 88709. The system was designed with input from young people who have already quit and those who are trying, she said.

“Quitting vaping isn’t easy but having a rock-solid support system helps,” she added.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com