Posted on Sep 12, 2019

Local students excel at fairs

At last month’s Grant County Fair, Quincy FFA members showed their animals well and brought home awards, according to Quincy FFA co-adviser Mike Wallace.

In the beef category, three Quincy FFA members won high honors. Sarahi Dominguez won Grand Champion FFA Market Steer and Grand Champion Novice Fit and Show. Brody Wallace took Reserve Champion Division 1 Fitting and Showing. And, Cooper Raap won Reserve Champion Division 2 Fitting and Showing.

In the swine category, Madison Lee won Grand Champion Novice Fitting and Showing.

In the goats category, three Quincy FFA members stood out. Alex Aguila had the Grand Champion Market Goat. Evan Avila won the Reserve Champion Market Goat award. And, Anne Safe brought home awards as Grand Champion Novice Fitting and Showing and Grand Champion Novice Round Robin Showman.

Mike Wallace added that Quincy FFA members also won many return-round ribbons for the championships, including Aileen Perez for her market hog. Both of Brody Wallace’s steers were in the champion drive for steers.

Later in August, two Quincy students also won accolades at the NCW Fair.

According to WSU Douglas County Extension, Stacia Sarty won Reserve Champion in the Senior level of the 4-H Round Robin, and she won Grand Champion in Market Lamb, while Gavin Sahli took Reserve Champion at the Senior level in Sheep Fitting & Showing.

Post-Register Staff