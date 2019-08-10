Posted on Aug 10, 2019

Looking Back, Aug. 10, 2000: Grant County Fair features variety of activities

Todd Tuttle knows he has to polish his fitting and showing techniques for the Grant County Fair next week. It is his second year of showing pigs, and the judges are tougher on second-year showers.

“With the first-year people, they’re a little more relaxed, but it seems like the second and third year they like it if the pigs are trained better and that you spend time with them,” he said. “And in your second and third year, you know more, and it’s a lot easier to do.”

Tuttle is one of 34 Quincy FFA members taking their animals to the fair this year. Many local 4-H groups will also be showing their animals and entering in displays.

The Grant County Fair provides young people with opportunities to earn money and show off the work they’ve put into training their animals. Several businesses and individuals buy the animals at high prices to show their support.

But the fair is more than animal showing and selling. Various booths, concessions, entertainment and displays pack the fairgrounds, offering fun for the whole family. There is a carnival, demolition derby and rodeo for those who enjoy excitement.

The fair also has a variety of music. This year’s big headliner is STARSHIP, known for several big hits in the 80s. Riders in the Sky, Tim Rushlow, Timebenders and Gary Lewis and the Playboys will also perform.

Also on stage is magician Terry Godfrey, multi-talented musicians and entertainers Buck and Elizabeth, and Sharon Hallingdal, “The Living Doll.”

Several local groups will perform, including the Basinaires and the Basin Boot Scooters.