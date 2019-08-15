Posted on Aug 15, 2019

Looking Back, August 14, 1975

Looking Back, August 14, 1975: Cancer fund drive concluded in Quincy

The 1975 Cancer Crusade in Quincy has been one of the most successful ever, according to Mrs. Scouten, chairman. Fifteen volunteers visited nearly everyone in town distributing cancer leaflets, a cancer quiz and testing the public’s awareness of ways to protect against cancer.

Assisting Mrs. Scouten were Berta Kjeldson, Betty Boorman, Ann Banko, Roberta Bullrei, Delores Fortier, Billie Anderson, Hazel Beckemeier, Barbara Bryant, Evah Davis, Helen Keightley, Donna Johnson, Maureen Wallance, Lydia Westover, Peggy Emtman and Delores Weber.

The American Cancer Crusade wants to assure everyone that money given is budgeted in such a way that it furthers the cancer fight on many different levels, Mrs. Scouten said. The cancer research program takes 29 percent of the budget but while we are waiting for basic answers from research, we are also trying to teach people how to recognize cancer’s warning signals and the importance of early detection and prompt treatment.