Posted on Jul 16, 2019

Looking Back, July 16, 1998: Rotary heading downtown project

Downtown Rotary Park is the latest edition to Quincy’s Central Avenue streetscape project. The new pocket park will include a 15-foot, double-faced town square clock, a permanent community Christmas tree and a large fountain. The fountain was designed by Scott Lybbert and will be made from recycled disc blades.

The Quincy City Council approved the park request during last week’s council meeting. The park will be north of the new LeMaster and Daniels building in the 400 block of South Central Avenue. The property is currently used for customer and employee parking.

Quincy Rotary President Ed Field said the project also includes several benches, one or two tables, garbage containers, but few additional trees and shrubs.

“We want it to be relatively maintenance free,” Field said. “The center piece will be the fountain.”

Lybbert, famous for his irrigation Christmas lighting displays, plans to use between 50 and 70 recycled blades for the project. The fountain will feature cascading water with five to seven fountain sprays.

Field said the park will be the Rotary Club’s major service for the coming year. It is expected to cost nearly $50,000 including a large portion of donated labor.

The city has agreed to spend up to $8,000 to provide water, power and irrigation service to the property line. The funds will also help with paving costs.

Field said with the addition of the fountain and a permanent Christmas tree, Downtown Rotary Park can become a central gathering place for the community.

“It’s a place which can pull the downtown area together and give the area a focal point,” Field said. “Plus it will give people another reason to come downtown.”

The park construction will start in conjunction with the downtown side street project. Field hopes the park will be completed by November.