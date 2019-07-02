Posted on Jul 2, 2019

Looking Back, July 2, 1987: Mary Prchal provides service for elderly

Mary Prchal is a caring person who saw a need in Quincy and is filling it. She saw the need for housing elderly people who were being discharged from the hospital when she was working there. “I was trying to find nursing homes for patients being discharged and was having little luck,” she said. This led to the idea of providing a home-like atmosphere for women where they could receive needed care but were not ready for a nursing home.

Following the death of her husband, Ray, in 1982, she got a license from the state to care for two women in her mobile home.

In March of 1986, she found a four-bedroom house on C Street next to the fire station which provided more space and was close to downtown. During the past winter, she added a bedroom and bathroom to the house to accommodate five women instead of four.

The residents are visited twice a week by Mary Lou Krautscheid, home health service nurse, who checks on how they are doing and takes their blood pressure. Prchal also receives assistance from her daughter, Dorothy Paul, an RN at Wenatchee Valley Clinic, who helps out to give her some time off.

The residents each have their own bedroom with a TV and easy chair. They are served their meals on a tray, and Prchal takes care to meet the dietary needs of each. The atmosphere is much like any home with a living room where they can visit among themselves or with friends and family. The backyard has a large patio surrounded by potted plants and is shaded by a huge evergreen.