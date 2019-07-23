Posted on Jul 23, 2019

Looking Back, July 23, 1992: Sisters prepare for Grant County Fair

The sheep are getting ready for some fierce competition and so are the Jenkins sisters.

Sara and Dana Jenkins, two of Quincy’s youth, said their sheep are stubborn but are learning what it takes to win at the fair.

Dana, who will be showing a Suffolk sheep, said now that the animals are halter-broke the hardest part is teaching them how to perform in front of the judges.

Although neither of the girls have won any better than a First Blue in their class, Dana said they have a great chance to take the Grand Champion or Reserve Champion award this year.

The George and Quincy 4-H club has produced Grand Champions at the fair for the last six years, so the girls will be facing some fierce competition within their own club.

The sheep still resist some of the handling required to do well, but both Dana and Sara are getting their sheep used to things like walking figure eights, standing in a line up and walking in a circle.

Dana said they will be judged more on how they handle the sheep than how the sheep perform the required moves.

So, even if a competitor may have a stubborn sheep – like Heart, the sheep Dana will show in August – the displayer can still do well in competition.

“It helps to have a good sheep,” Sara admitted. Her sheep, named Speckles, is a Suffolk/Columbia mix and more even tempered than Dana’s.

The week before the fair they will wash the sheep and build educational displays required by fair officials.

Dana is going to Washington, D.C., next week and is working hard to get ahead to be ready for the fair.