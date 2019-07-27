Posted on Jul 27, 2019

Looking Back, July 27, 1995

A four-run rally in their last at-bats propelled the Quincy Bambino all-star team to a 5-4 win against Moses Lake South on Sunday. The win gave the Quincy squad a fifth-place finish at the Moses Lake tournament. Quincy played four tournament games, winning two and losing two.

Coach Frank Gonzales said his team of 9- and 10-year-olds had a good showing at the eight-team tournament.

Quincy 15, Ephrata 3: Quincy opened the tournament Friday with a convincing 15-3 win over Ephrata. The game ended after four innings due to the 10-run rule. Quincy took advantage of control problems by the Ephrata pitchers, scoring 15 runs on 9 walks and 10 hits. Eze Padron led the hit parade, going 3-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Padron also pitched two innings of relief, striking out four Ephrata batters. Justin Medrano got the start on the mound and pitched two strong innings, striking out two batters.

Moses Lake North 10, Quincy 0; Kennewick A 8, Quincy 2: Quincy dropped a pair of games on Saturday against two tough teams. Quincy could only manage three hits off Moses Lake North pitching in the first game. Against Kennewick A, Quincy connected for six hits but was able to score just two runs, leaving six runners on base.

Quincy 5, Moses Lake South 4: After leaving two runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, Quincy trailed 4-1. The Quincy all-stars, however, exploded for four runs in the sixth inning to win the game. Quincy scored all four runs with two outs. Dru Ferguson started the rally with a one-out walk. One out later, Tony Gwinn was hit by a pitch. The Quincy bats then came to life with four consecutive singles to score four runs. Brady Mushlitz, Gerald Moore, Chris Rasmussen, and Dru Gimlin each came up with a clutch single to keep the rally alive in the sixth inning. Justin Medrano pitched two scoreless innings to get the victory on the mound. He had defensive help from third baseman Bony Cardenas in the sixth. With a runner on first and no outs, Cardenas snared a line drive and quickly threw to first to double up the Moses Lake runner.