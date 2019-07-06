Posted on Jul 6, 2019

Looking Back, July 6, 1989: Cherry Bomb fun run attracts 94

More than 90 runners, an increase from last year, ran in the second Cherry Bomb Run on the morning of July 4 in George.

Tom Roorda was the overall winner of the 10k run, finishing in 35 minutes, 57 seconds. Rod Crowley finished second overall with a 37:57 time to win the 20-29 age division. Brian Gater won the 30-39 division in 42:02, John Hunter won the 40-49 division in 43:06. Everett Smith won 50 and older division in 49:27.

In the women’s 10k, Nancy Donehower was the overall winner with a 45:57 clocking. Kristi Wilson won the 20-29 division in 51:12, and Doris carpenter the 50 and older division.

Terry Lnenicka was the overall winner in the two mile race with an 11:40 time. Brian Morgan was second overall with an 11:55 time to win the 15-19 age division.

James Husted won the 10 and younger division with a 14:05 time, Kerry Bowman the 11-14 division in the 13:15, Kevin Hampton the 20-29 division in 11:48, Gabe Lopez the 30-39 division in 12:15 and Rubin Garcia the 40-49 division in 14:45.

Debby Howe was the overall winner in the women’s two mile with a 15:27 time. Penni Omlin was second with a 15:44 time to win the 30-40 division.

Anne Lnenicka won the 10 and younger division in 19:27, Krystal Bowman the 11-14 division in 17:04, Cherie Gregg the 16-19 division in 16:03, Tammy Poldervart in the 16:09, Ki Nelson the 40-49 division in 17:19 and Eva Smith the 50 and older division.

This year’s Cherry Bomb Fun Run had 73 runners participate in the two-mile and 21 in the 10k. Those numbers were an increase of 20 from the first run.