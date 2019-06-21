Posted on Jun 21, 2019

Looking Back, June 21, 2001: White Trail fruit barn to open

White Trail Produce, located at 10024 Road U outside of Quincy, is set to open on Sunday.

“You can buy fresh fruit and produce right off the farm,” said owner Jack Toevs.

The new fruit stand is also owned by Toevs’ nephew Ken Toevs. Together they said they plan to offer espresso and a huge variety of produce and fruit.

White Trail Produce will offer asparagus, peas, beans, lima beans, seven varieties of apples, five varieties of cherries, Concord grapes, peaches, gourds, raspberries, sweet corn and other fresh produce from around the area.

“We will also buy produce from different people in the area,” Ken Toevs said. “We welcome suppliers to stop by and talk to us.”

This isn’t the first experience that Jacks and Ken Toevs have had with selling produce at a fruit stand. According to Jack Toevs, the family has sold asparagus for 20 years at a site between the Quincy Rest Area and White Trail Road.

Ken Toevs and his wife, Diana, live in East Wenatchee and have farmed in the Quincy area for the last five years. According to Ken Toevs, Diana will be managing the business.

Jack Toevs also farms in the Quincy area and has done so for 34 years. Many of the items sold at the fruit stand will come from his own crops.

Jack Toevs said they also offer something unique besides the wide variety of fresh produce and fruit.

“I think it is unique for a fruit stand,” Ken Toevs said. “It’s not the regular shed shape of most fruit stands. It looks more like a horse barn. I got the idea when I was on the freeway to Mount Vernon and saw a place where they sold horse barns.”