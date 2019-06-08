Posted on Jun 8, 2019

Looking Back, June 9, 1988: Phelps to play in All-State games

Ty Phelps will be playing in the All-State baseball games at Eastmont High this weekend.

Phelps, a recent Quincy High grad, was one of three local players to participate in a feeder game last Saturday at Ephrata. Phelps, Brad Sauber and John Toevs all participated in a doubleheader.

Phelps was one of 11 players nominated to play in the All-State series and one of five selected to play. In addition to Phelps, Tyson Yount and Dale Hagy of Ephrata, John Flores of Prosser and Chris Meliah of DeSales were selected to play in the games.

Phelps will be a member of the class AA-A-B National team, which will play the AAA National team at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A game between the AA-A-B American teams will follow at 4:30 p.m.

The winners of those Saturday games will play a 2 p.m. game on Sunday, while the losers will open with an 11 a.m. game.

A combination of performance in the feeder games and regular season play was used to select the members of the All-State teams. Phelps had an RBI double in the second game and one of his team’s four hits in the opener. He also threw out a runner attempting to steal.

During the season, Phelps led the Caribou Trail League champion Quincy team with a .446 batting average and a .632 on-base average.

Sauber also drove in a run in the second game and threw a runner out while catching. He also made a pair of fine stops at first base. Toevs had a circus catch in the outfield as well, but neither were nominated for the All-State game.