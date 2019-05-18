Posted on May 18, 2019

Looking Back, May 18, 2000: New principal chosen for Pioneer

Chad and Twila Morgan were looking for good place to raise children when Chad heard about an opening for a principal’s position at Pioneer Elementary in Quincy.

“My wife and I were looking for a great rural community that is strong on family values,” he said. “Quincy is that.”

Chad Morgan was approved to the new Pioneer principal’s position at the Quincy School Board meeting on May 9. He will begin this fall.

Chad Morgan is now a third-grade teacher at Mission View Elementary in the Wenatchee School District. He has been there for seven years. Mission View is where he and Twila met. She was a second-grade teacher, but has taken time off to raise their children – Graham, 4, Lorren, a year and a half, and Mally, their first girl, who was just born on May 10.