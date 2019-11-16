Posted on Nov 15, 2019

Looking Back, Nov. 17, 1988: Parents plan senior party for Quincy High class of ’89

Parents of seniors of the Class of ’89 have begun plans for an all-night party following graduation.

Bonnie Kniveton said meetings have been held with the students and the parents and both groups are interested. She added that the high school administrators Sam Willsey and Bob DeGabrielle and the senior class advisers are also supportive.

The location of the party has not been determined as yet. A committee of parents is looking at various locations and will present the choices to the students at a meeting Nov. 23 for the students to decide on the place.

The rules for attending the graduation party will be basically the same as attending school dances. Seniors will be allowed to bring a guest, and there will be an admission charge.

Mrs. Kniveton emphasized that the admission charge would not be enough to defray the cost of the party. “We want to have some large prizes to keep the students there, and we would like to have a nice prize for everyone who attends,” she said. “We will be encouraging donations of prizes and money starting in January.”

The parents of seniors will have a booth at the Holiday Bazaar Dec. 3 to raise funds and are planning other fund raising events as well.

The reason for the event is to provide so much fun for seniors that they will shun keg parties and other “more traditional” activities and live to tell about it, Mrs. Kniveton said. These events are being held from Oregon to Maine.

The success of the graduation party depends on the involvement of the parents, teachers, and the students, Mrs. Kniveton said. “If it saves just one life, it’s worth it.”