Looking Back, Nov. 28, 1974: Woodworth awarded club champ trophy

Bob Woodworth was presented the Quincy Golf Club championship trophy at the annual awards banquet and election of officers last Wednesday night at the Turf. Harold “Red” Kafer was the runner up and also the winner of the senior tournament.

Garnet Robertson was announced as the winner of the spring handicap tournament with Ed Harvill taking second. Flight winners and runners up were Ron Damm and Bob Simmons, first flight; Frenchy O’Donnell and Bud Swigart, second flight; Dick Toevs and Gerry Morris, third flight; Orville Dubee and Ken Patton, fourth flight; and Jim Huffman and Mark Call, fifth flight.

The new officers are Jim Huffman, president; Gerry Morris vice president; Ken Patton secretary; Garnet Robertson, treasurer; and Dick Toevs and Don Lindberg, directors.