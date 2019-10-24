Posted on Oct 24, 2019

Looking Back, Oct. 23, 1986: Conference examines many ways to fight drug abuse

Three Quincy students, one school district teacher and the head of the Quincy Chemical People chapter, attended the fifth annual “Building A Vision” conference on fighting drug and alcohol abuse, last weekend at Central Washington University.

Corrine Koopman, chairman of the Chemical People, Chris Avey, Kim Howe and Julie Hoerch attended. Pat Avey, a teacher at George Elementary School, attended in her role as a member of the Grant County Coalition Task Force against substance abuse.

The conference was sponsored by the Washington State Substance Abuse Coalition.

A goal of the conference was to highlight special drug awareness projects done in communities across the state, Pat Avey said. Another was to emphasize the importance of involving young people and making clear the responsibility other members of their communities have in cracking down on drug abuse.

Adults and youth attended different workshops on programs designed to fight drug abuse. They also heard about such tragedies as teenage suicide.

One speaker stated that 90 percent of all crimes are in some way related to drugs or alcohol, Avey said.

One seminar, titles, “Does Mass Media Affect Adolescent Drug Abuse? What Can a Parent Do?”, was led by Susan Kendall Newman, director of the Scott Newman Center in Pasadena, Calif. Susan Newman is the daughter of actor Paul Newman. Chris Newman was Newman’s son. He died of a drug overdose.

Attendance by Chris Avey, a student of Quincy Junior High School; Howe and Hoersch, students at Quincy High School; and Pat Avey were sponsored by the Grant County Coalition Task Force. Koopman was sponsored by the Quincy Chemical People.