Looking Back, Oct. 31, 2002: McTeacher’s Night draws 16 educators

Mountain View Elementary School raised over $450 at the local Quincy McDonald’s restaurant during McDonald’s second annual McTeacher’s Night fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 23. According to Quincy McDonald’s owner/operator Brett Adams, 15 percent of all sales between 4:30-7:30 p.m. were donated to Mountain View.

Principal Carole Carlton and 15 teachers “worked” at McDonald’s greeting customers, working the registers and assisting in food preparation. Students and their families and school supporters visited McDonalds’s that night to help raise money for Mountain View and to see their teachers behind the counter.

“Making sandwiches isn’t as easy as it looks!” said Gretchen Cedergreen, a first-grade teacher from Mountain View.

Carlton said she had a wonderful time and was glad to see everyone come out to support Mountain View.

The money raised will go into the Parent Volunteer Committee fund. The committee will then decide how to best use the money, combining it with other money to fund bigger projects. Right now, possible uses being discussed are technology or books in the classrooms, said Carlton.

“We are delighted to work with our local schools again on this special evening to collectively raise money for education on behalf of McDonald’s,” said Arnes. “Last year’s McTeacher Night benefited Pioneer Elementary and we hope to continue raising funds for local schools.”