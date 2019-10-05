Posted on Oct 5, 2019

Looking Back, October 6, 1988

Looking Back, October 6, 1988: Injuries slow down Jack runners at away meets

Injuries and illness slowed the Quincy cross country overall, but some individuals did turn in solid performances at Cashmere and Chelan.

Kyle Kniveton had his best race of the season so far, finishing in sixth place. The senior ran a 16 minute, 24 second time on the 3.1 mile course. Kniveton finished a second behind Chris Sweeney of Brewster.

“Kyle looked good. He ran in second and third place for most of the race,” coach Walt Whiteball said.

John Lewandowski finished 25th with a 17:37 time. Jarred Weber finished 37th at 18:45, while Tom Ovenell was 43rd in 19:00.

Meanwhile, Tonya Wilson finished out of the top 10 for the first time in several races. Wilson finished 11th with a 21:20 time, just three seconds out of the 10th place.

Kathy Hyer finished 20th in 22:32 while Lannette Kniveton was 36th and Jenny Booth 39th.

Ephrata again dominated the boys race, scoring 43 points. Omak was second at 75, Lake Roosevelt third with 84 followed by Chelan (102) Cashmere (104) and Quincy (159).

Omak won the close girls event, coming up with 61 points, while Cashmere had 62 and Chelan 63.

Quincy was unable to run a complete team at the Cashmere Invitational due to injuries.

Parrish led the Jacks with a 31st place finish. The freshman ran the 3.1-mile course in 17 minutes, 22 seconds.

Kyle Kniveton followed in 46th place at 18:12 while Jarred Weber was 62nd in 18:59. An injured John Lewandowski, slowed by a hamstring problem, was 73rd.

Tonya Wilson, however, kept her string of top-10 finishes intact. The sophomore finished ninth at the Cashmere race with an 18:17 time. Wilson was the fifth Caribou Trail League runner to finish.

Kathy Hyer came in 27th in 19:41, while Lanette Kniveton was 44th.

Ephrata won the boys race easily with 32 points. Omak was second at 104, Wapato third at 113 and host Cashmere fourth at 148 among the 13 complete teams.

Eastmont won the girls race with 51 points, just beating Cashmere (64), while Omak was third (76).