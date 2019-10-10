Posted on Oct 10, 2019

Looking Back, October 9, 1997: Street vacation moving forward

The Quincy City council approved formation of an ordinance for vacation of A Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue following the request of the school district. Due to errors in an old map, the high school’s tennis courts are partially on city right of way. The improvements on the recently passed school bond issue are on hold until the issue is resolved.

Public Works Director Pete Smith said while doing research they discovered the new scale at Quincy Farm Chemical is also in the city’s right of way.

The council discussed the long-range impact this abandonment would have on street development. The Eighth Avenue SE/A Street loop between Highway 28 and Columbia Way is being considered for a designated truck route.

Additional right of way would be needed to provide 45 to 50 feet of pavement.

The council tabled Mayor Patty Martin’s request for the Public Works Trust Fund pre-construction loan. Councilman Tony Gonzales wanted more specifics on overall obligations, payments and interest rates on the loan. Martin said the money is needed so water lines could be done along with street improvements.

“I believe in cash as you go,” Councilman George Nutter said.