Posted on Aug 31, 2019

Looking Back, Sept. 1, 1977: Nelsons honored at farewell party

Jack and Bonnie Nelson were honored at a farewell gathering of nearly 100 persons last Wednesday at the Turf Restaurant. They will be leaving soon for Burns, Ore., where Nelson will be administrator at the hospital there.

Ted Johnson, master of ceremonies for the dinner, said the community is very sorry that the Nelsons are leaving.

Jerry Weber, president of the Hospital Auxiliary, thanked the Nelsons and their children for always being willing to help with any of their projects. Donna Selby, secretary-manager of the Chamber, presented Nelson with a certificate of appreciation for serving on the board. She also told the gathering that Nelson had served as chairman on the cleanup campaign in the city and presented him a souvenir bag of “100 percent Quincy trash.”

Jo Piper expressed the thanks of the senior citizens to Mrs. Nelson, who served as director of the lunch program at the senior center. “Bonnie has been the best possible choice for a director and her smile will be missed by all the senior citizens,” she said.

Karl Shultz represented the ambulance crew and commented that Nelson had been very good about obtaining equipment for the vehicle. The Rev. Paul Kohler, representing the Rotary Club, commended Nelson for his service as an officer of the club.

Dick Toevs, chairman of the hospital commission, said it was good to see the turnout of people at the dinner. “We have the smallest hospital in the state and we have to realize that when we get a man of Jack’s caliber, we can’t keep him here for long. We have to expect he will advance in his field,” Toevs said, extending the best wishes from the hospital board.