Looking Back, Sept. 14, 1967: Jackrabbits drop opener to Connell

The Quincy Jackrabbits gave up three touchdowns in the second quarter last Friday night to Connell and then battled back in the second half but could not close the gap of 19 points Connell picked up in the first half. The final score was 19-7.

Quincy got its first break early in the game when Connell was forced to punt from the 36 yard line and failed to get the kickoff because of a bad pass from center. The Jacks, however, did not capitalize on the break and fumbled the ball on their first play from scrimmage. Then Connell had to punt. The Jacks took over on their own 15 and got their first down with a 10 yard pass play to Tom Evers on the 25. They moved to the 32 and then had to kick on fourth down.

On the first play of the second quarter, Vard Jenks skirted around right end and scored standing up. The extra point was good and Connell led 7-0.

An intercepted pass midway in the quarter set up the second Connell touchdown which Jenks scored on another end run from the 11. The point after was blocked. Connell’s third TD came with about 30 seconds left after a second Quincy punt was blocked on the 31 yard line, and the Eagles moved into pay dirt in four plays.

Quincy charged back after the intermission as Oliver Halterman carried for 14 yards and a first down in the first series. The drive bogged down at the 46 yard line, but Quincy’s defensive unit put the stoppers on Jenks (as it did for the rest of the game) and the Jacks ended up with the ball on the Connell 18 after a bad pass from center on Connell’s punt attempt. For a while it appeared Quincy would not score when a personal foul put the ball back to the 34, but Jesse Puente came through with a beautiful reception of a Halterman pass to keep Connell in the hole. Quincy gave up the ball on the 10 and pushed Connell back to the one foot line where the Eagles punted to the 30. Halterman hit Tom Evers on the 8, and on the fourth down lobbed a pass to Puente in the end zone.

Neither team threatened in the fourth quarter with most of the play taking place between the 30 yard lines. Coach Curt Byrnes’ charges played a fine defensive game in the second half. The Jacks’ passing attack showed sparkle, and if it continues to improve this will be a factor in games to come.