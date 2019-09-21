Posted on Sep 21, 2019

Looking Back, Sept. 21, 1989: Dorias, Grebb win mayor primary race

Marcel Dorias and Tom Grebb will square off in the general election for mayor of Quincy.

Dorias and Grebb emerge as the winners in a three-day primary race also involving Dale DeYoung. The mayor’s position was the only race on the local primary ballot, Tuesday.

Dorias received 47.3 percent of the total primary vote while Grebb has 37.7 percent and DeYoung 15 percent of the primary vote. A total of 520 persons voted in the primary, 43.7 percent of the eligible voters.

The two winning candidates were nearly tied in the Quincy 6 precinct, the largest of the three city precincts. Dorias received 43.7 percent of the 268 ballot cast while Grebb has 42.9 percent and DeYoung 13.4 percent.

That precinct has 599 registered voters as of a July 8 counting by the Grant County Auditor’s office.

In the Quincy 1 precinct, Dorais had 45.9 percent, Grebb 34.2 and DeYoung 19.8 percent of the 111 votes cast. The Quincy 1 precinct has 256 registered voters.

In Quincy 4 precinct voting, Grebb 30.5 percent and DeYoung 14.1 percent of the 141 votes cast. The Quincy 4 precinct has 335 registered voters as of the July count.

Dorias stated he is “pleased with the voter turnout and the results of this primary election. I feel it is a strong indication that the people of this city are looking for a change in leadership” in a prepared statement Wednesday morning.

Concerning the upcoming general election campaign, Dorias said “we need to keep on going and keep at it.”

Grebb said he expected a “close race” in the primary during an interview Tuesday night.

The former city councilman said he plans to “get out and talk about the real issues” during the seven weeks before the general election.

“I plan to talk to lots of people, lots of groups and respond to their concerns. I’m going to let them know my stand on the issues that affect the citizens,” Grebb said.

The mayorial race will be one of three contested races on the Quincy general election ballot on Nov. 7. Besides Dorias and Grebb squaring off, one Quincy city council seat and a Quincy school board seat will be contested.

Incumbent councilman Rob Sole is being challenged by Dennis Tharp in the council race for position one. Incumbents Wayne Farmer and Debra Adams are running unopposed for council positions two and three.

The Quincy School Board race involves district four between incumbent Bill Watson and challenger Vicki Zelnick. Dave Manning is running unopposed for the district five position being vacated by incumbent Keith Franklin.

Quincy Valley Hospital commissioners Dick Toevs, Rowena Christensen and Jim Casey are running unopposed.