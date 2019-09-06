Posted on Sep 6, 2019

Looking Back, Sept. 6, 1973

Looking Back, Sept. 6, 1973: Quincy Jackrabbits to open football season Friday

The Quincy Jacks football team will open the 1973 season here Friday at 8 p.m. with a game against Chelan. Coach John Axtell said this week that the spirit and attitude of the team are the best he has seen since he became head coach three seasons ago and both the varsity and junior varsity players are much improved both physically and mentally over last year.

Coach Axtell has changed the offense to the wishbone to take advantage of the speed and experience of six senior backs. He will have Tom Pickett at quarterback and Duaine Cox, Bob Stennett and Brian Read at halfback along with Don Rose and Leonard Morrill at fullback. For short yardage near the goal line he can also use 285-pound tackle Mike Parsley in the full back slot. Steven Mickelson can also play halfback as well as end.

Other receivers are Rick Mayfield, 6-3, 200 pounds. And Jeff Carrow, 6 foot, 165 pounds. All three are improved over last year Coach Axtell said.

Jim Thayer will get the nod at center and is backed up by Bruce Webley.

Axtell has two fine blockers in returning linemen Mike Parsley and Breck Bergerud. Both are quick and strong. Parsley was named to the all-opponent team as a sophomore last year and Bergerud received honorable mention. Guards are Rob Glenn, Dave Flint, Jack Foglesong and Terry Hunt so Quincy will have at least one experienced lineman at each position. The line is developing well, the coach commented. Randy Strong will be playing linebacker.

The junior varsity, which will play seven games, has Don Baty at quarterback and backs Ron Hendrickson, Raul Hernandez, Rick Pearson and Brad Rodman. JV linemen include John Finkelnburg, Jim Bishop, Paul Giraud, Steve Hunt, Jerry Nieto, Brad Peterson and ends Lupe Alvarado, Scott Ashby, Nick Cordova and Steve Evens.