Posted on Sep 7, 2018

Looking Back: Sept. 6, 1979

Looking Back, Sept. 6, 1979: Town to request grant for water improvements

The Town of Quincy will apply for a federal grant to make improvements in the municipal water system adding a new well and more water storage capacity.

The council authorized the city’s engineering firm, CM2H Hill, to proceed with filing a project profile for the improvements with the Economic Development Agency, Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Farmers Home Administration.

Don Gallo of CM2H Hill gave a report on the study recently completed on the water system at the meeting Tuesday night. The study showed the city’s water system is weak in several respects. The town has a limited amount of water in storage in case of emergencies and needs additional water distribution in some areas, particularly near schools.

The town is fortunate to have several wells which can supply the system so the lack of storage is not as critical as it would be if there were only one well, he said, but a rapid drawdown would greatly reduce pressure. He suggested a million-gallon storage tank would equalize demand.

His recommendation was to drill a new well, construct a reservoir and improve the distribution system. The total estimated cost was $1,896,000.

Mayor Ken McGrew told the council that the EDA urged the town to proceed with a request for a grant to improve the water system as soon as the industrial treatment plant expansion was underway. “The EDA has awarded the grant for the treatment plant and now they want us to go ahead with improvements on the water system. It is all tied together and they like to work with a community to help it solve all its problems before moving on to another area.”

Gallo said much of the information collected for the industrial treatment plant application could be used to substantiate the grant for the water system and they would request a grant for 60 percent of the cost.

The fee for the project profile was $14,000 and the council voted to authorize CM2H Hill to proceed.

In other action, Jim Patterson and Bill Morrison from the Weiler-Martin Tracts Water Association were present to voice objection to the four percent utility tax on water bills.