Posted on Oct 7, 2019

Make a Difference Day volunteers brainstorm in first meeting

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Quincy citizens met in the Quincy Public Library for the first Make a Difference Day meeting of the year.

Six Quincy community members, including coordinator Bonnie Kniveton, showed up the meeting to brainstorm ideas for Make a Difference Day, an annual day focused on volunteering and community service. It falls on the fourth Saturday of October, which is Oct. 26 this year.

Bonnie Kniveton speaks at the Make A Difference Day meeting in Quincy Public Library on Sept. 25.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The Quincy community participated last year, too, with the group organizing 10 projects in the area, including cleaning up Monument Hill, donations for the Hat Project, donations for freedom packages, and a bonfire for veterans at Trinity Gardens.

According to the group’s Facebook page, the Quincy Public Library will be collecting items to donate to the Quincy Animal Shelter this year. Those who are interested in donating can drop off items such as dry dog food and cat food, treats, blankets and toys at the library from Oct. 1 to 19.

One project idea in Wednesday’s meeting that generated interest was a welcome wagon for those who are new to Quincy. The idea stems from a letter to the editor published in the Post-Register titled “Small Town Mommas,” about a mother and her children’s struggles meeting new people in town. Kniveton expressed strong interest in the welcome wagon idea, adding it would be an annual event.

“You’re project needs to be something you’re passionate about,” said Kniveton.

Perhaps the most exciting idea the group thought up was a Quincy talent show, with someone suggesting, “Quincy’s Got Talent,” as the name. The show would be complete with judges, and attendees would be asked to bring donations or cash. Lauzier Park was suggested as a location, or the auditorium in the new high school.

“What do you think, are you inspired? There are lots of ideas here,” said Kniveton near the end of the meeting.

The group will meet again on Oct. 10 in the library, according to the group’s Facebook page.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com