Posted on Oct 2, 2019

Manuel George Moss

Manuel George Moss



Manuel George Moss, 96, of Moses Lake and a former resident of the Quincy-George area, passed away on September 24, 2019. He was born August 18, 1923, to Agapito Moso Reclade and Maria Juana Escujuri in Jaurrieta, Navarre, Spain, a small Basque village in the Pyrenees mountains. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 28 and worked for the Escure Sheep Company in Lamont, Washington, where he became close friends with the Escure family, who also originated from Jaurrieta. During the mid-1960s, he also worked for the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, before moving to Quincy, Washington, where he farmed until his retirement in 1988.

In 1970, he married Mary, the love of his life for 45 years. Manuel married into a family with seven children, five of them who still lived at home, and a mother-in-law. He was meticulous in his care for the farm. He was an avid reader with an interest in history, geography and current world events. He maintained close friendships with Basque friends and hosted several Basque lamb BBQs at the farm. During the last five years of Mary’s life, he took loving care of her during a prolonged illness. His care for his wife endeared his children and inspired his caretakers. Manuel will be remembered for his patience, generosity, hard work, sense of humor and love for his animals. He was well-loved by his grandchildren, who remember trips with Grandpa around the farm.

He is survived by his sister, Felisa, of Bilbao, Spain, and his children Joe Escure, Bob (Nita) Escure, Tina (Allen) Evenson, Bernie (Ted) Ovenell, and Susan (Chad) Escure, daughters-in-law Donna Kyle and Diane Escure, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Manuel is also well-loved and remembered by his nieces and nephew who live in Spain; Marichu, Nicasio, Pedro, Lorenzo, Carmen, Sagrario, Ana, Manuel and Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Emeterio and Primitivo, sister Paquita and two sons, Ramon and John.

Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Quincy, WA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, also at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow in the Quincy Valley Cemetery with a reception following at the Church hall.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Assured Hospice at 1417 S. Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA 98837.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.