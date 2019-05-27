Posted on May 27, 2019

Many positions open at QSD for next school year

Quincy School District is busy filling its staff directories for the upcoming school year.

In addition to hiring a new athletic director, the school district is seeking an executive assistant to its new teaching-and-learning director, Alycen Gaytley, as well as several coaches for the high school and teaching spots all around the district.

George Elementary is seeking a counselor, Pioneer Elementary is seeking a music teacher, and Quincy High School is seeking a transitional bilingual teacher. Quincy Middle School is seeking a social studies/English Language Arts teacher, a science teacher and a Career and Technical Education/Science teacher.

Moreover, the district is seeking a 6-12 Special Education resource room specialist, a 7-12 math instructional coach, a 7-12 English Language Arts instructional coach, an occupational therapist, a physical therapist, a speech language pathologist and two school psychologists.

The district is also seeking an assistant football coach, a cheerleading coach, a dance-and-drill coach, a girls basketball coach and a boys wrestling coach, all for the high school, and a middle-school assistant boys soccer coach.

To apply to any of these positions, go to www.qsd.wednet.edu and click on Employment, then click on Current Openings, then click on Fast Track, then click on “Click to View Current Openings.”

By Post-Register Staff