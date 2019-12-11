Posted on Dec 11, 2019

Masquers’ annual Christmas play returns

Christmas is not just for the kids anymore with Masquer’s production of “Tracking Santa.”

The Soap Lake theater’s production of “Tracking Santa,” opened last weekend on Dec. 7. The production has something for all ages, Director Andrew Covarrubias said. Many productions—especially Christmas shows—are really just for kids, and adults in the audience just have to sit through them, he said.

Emma Russel (left) playing news anchor Angela Navidad, and Greg Becker, playing meteorologists Eric Embers rehearse on Dec. 4

Photo by Miles King/Post Register

“This isn’t like that, I think grown-ups are going to find this one fun,” he said. “Overall I think this is going to be a good show for all ages.”

“Tracking Santa,” written by Tim Kochenderfer, tells the story of a Channel 8 News Team, who believe they have found Santa Claus on their weather radar. Emma Russel plays news anchor Angela Navidad, Greg Becker plays meteorologists Eric Embers, and Johnathan Pinkerton plays reporter Phil Philston.

All shows start at 2 p.m. and run from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15, totaling four shows. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and the runtime is estimated to be an hour, according to the theater’s website.

The production is Covarrubias’ second time directing. His other production was “Dinner Before Dawn” in 2017. Covarrubias was also cast as Nathan Detroit in Masquers’ production of “Guys and Dolls” in October.

When deciding on a script for this year’s Christmas performance, Covarrubias only needed to read one play, “Tracking Santa,” before making a decision. The play is not a typical Christmas production with a lesson or a message, but Covarrubias knew it was the right choice for its comedic charm.

“It was just so funny, I knew I had to do that one,” he said. “It’s not saccharine or terribly sentimental at all, it’s just good fun.”

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com