Posted on Oct 24, 2019

Masquers’ ‘Guys And Dolls’ has something for everyone

Finally, there’s a perfect date night outing. Soap Lake Masquers Theater’s production of “Guys and Dolls” has it all. In this one musical, there is comedy, romance and drama. There is something for everyone in “Guys and Dolls,” which is why it has been such a popular musical since 1950. The musical is based on stories and characters by Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser.

Directed by Masquers veteran director and actor Cheri Barbre, the musical comes to life in a big way on a small community theater stage. Masquers has a way of packing a big punch of entertainment into a small space. The first instinct might be to think that it is too small for a big musical production of this kind, but it works, just as it has in past shows.

This season, the musical was chosen after it was suggested at a production meeting. Barbre decided it was time to bring it to Masquers. The original musical won a Tony Award in 1950 and was followed by a Hollywood film version starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra. Barbre recommends the live theater version.

“Guys and Dolls” opened Friday, Oct 18. Although the opening number that night appeared to be a little on the loose side, the timing of the rest of the production was spot on.

There are two couples featured in the storyline. Gambler and general wheeler-dealer Nathan Detroit (played by Andrew Covarrubias) and Miss Adelaide (played by Jamie Cordell) are the model non-committal couple, but Adelaide is starting to get frustrated after 14 years of courtship and no wedding. The odd couple of the storyline is the famous gambler Sky Masterson (played by Adam Zaleski) and righteous Sara Brown (played by Allison Pheasant), who is a Christian missionary trying to lead the sinners into the fold of her church. The musical follows the story of how the lives of these four people meet and are intertwined in a web of wagers and deceit. Of course, the ending is fairly predictable. The guys always get their dolls.

Keep your eyes and ears open for some outstanding performances by Allison Pheasant, and the street-smart crap gamers David Spencer (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), and Bob Jasman (Benny Southwest) and Darryl Pheasant (Harry the Horse).

Allison Pheasant will take your breath away with her singing voice. She has an incredible soprano range, and she can hit every high note right on key. Her acting wasn’t that bad, either.

The trio that will steal your hearts are the aforementioned Jasman, Spencer and Darryl Pheasant. Their physical comedy cannot be matched, and they definitely keep the audience waiting for more of their antics.

“Guys and Dolls” offers a good reason to find a babysitter, pencil in a date night, get “dolled-up” and check out Masquers Theater, at 322 Main Ave. E, Soap Lake. For tickets, go to masquers.com.

Showings are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. through Nov. 10.

By Tammara Green, For the Post-Register