Posted on Dec 31, 2019

Medical center considers replacing building

The Quincy Valley Medical Center is looking into the possibility of constructing a new building.

The Port of Quincy has spent half of last year using a $300,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce to do a needs assessment for the medical center, Port Commissioner Brian Kuest said. The study should be done sometime in February, but a couple of things have already come to light. One, that the main hospital building is old and in need of updates, and two, that the port may need to help finance a new medical center.

“It is ancient,” Kuest said. “It was an early 1950s building and while it is as clean and meticulous for a hospital its age, it is a dinosaur, if you will, relative to facilities this day and age.”

The medical center has struggled with funding for several years now and because of its financial issues it has lost providers and some of its more profitable services, he said. The medical center and the port hope that by improving the condition of the medical center it can bring customers back.

“We know there are a large number of community members that are going to Wenatchee, going to Moses (Lake), going to other places for healthcare,” Kuest said.

It does not look like the medical center will be able to pay for updates on its own, though, he said. Instead the port is considering providing the medical center with funding for the construction and then having the hospital pay the port back.

But, “we need to determine whether the hospital can even generate the income to support the debt service,” Kuest said.

There are still many unanswered questions before the port and the medical center get to that point, Quincy Valley Medical Center Glenda Bishop said. The port and hospital are considering cost, size and the needs of the community.

“Those are a heavy lift when it comes to evaluating what our growing community needs,” Bishop said.

The improvements to the medical center are all a part of the Legacy Project, she said, a community effort to improve the medical center’s fiscal health and the services it provides. The project started in 2017.

“Everything we have done up to this point, the true test has been, does it line up with the Legacy Project, the vision,” Bishop said.

As part of the medical center’s effort to change, it has also entered into a management services agreement with Samaritan Healthcare, she said.

The hope is that Samaritan will be able to provide some services for the medical center and help them recruit providers, Kuest said.

By Tony Buhr news@qvpr.com