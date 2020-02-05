Posted on Feb 5, 2020

Medical center needs levy funds to maintain balanced budget

The February 11 Special Election ballots are out and with just days remaining until the deadline, I’m excited to share an update about what’s happening at QVMC.

Currently, the financial position of the hospital at year-end 2019 reflects an estimated $1 million improvement over 2018. We have maintained existing services including 24/7 Emergency Department, Laboratory and Imaging Services, Primary Care and Physical Therapy Services, and added a growing Wound Care Program. Hospital admissions were up from 2018 helping to boost operating revenue as well. Tax revenue from the 2018 voter-approved levy added significantly to this improved position.

This operations and maintenance (O&M) levy is critical to our strategic roadmap and continued success. Recruitment efforts are underway to increase needs of Sageview Family Clinic. We are in the design stage of considerations related to a new Clinic/Laboratory and Imaging Department, “Phase One” of a much-needed plan to address the aging building. The Port of Quincy continues to assist, most recently through a state grant used to fund the facility assessment and design project.

February 11 is an important Special Election. Ballots are out, and your vote is crucial. This Operations and Maintenance Levy takes the place of the levy passed in February 2018. It is not an additional levy. It simply replaces the prior levy. The one-year $875,000 levy will cost taxpayers even less in 2021 than in 2019, because of our healthy tax base. In fact, the average homeowner will pay about $50 for the whole year, less than $5 per month.

As you cast your vote on this ballot, I ask that you seriously consider the benefit of local healthcare. Today I have more than a dozen cards and letters on my desk – notes of appreciation from patients treated at Quincy Valley Medical Center after the recent bus accident.

Thanks to the hard work of our staff and Board of Commissioners as well as the support of our community, QVMC was ready to meet the needs of that day. Please vote yes on the O&M Levy to ensure that we are prepared to meet the needs of a growing, successful, and economically strong community.

By Glenda Bishop, CEO

Quincy Valley Medical Center