Posted on May 22, 2019

Memorial Service, James Arthur Stansfield

A memorial service for James Arthur Stansfield, M.D., 94, of Quincy, Washington, will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy. Immediately following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the Quincy Moose Lodge, 109 E St. SE, Quincy. All interested people are invited to attend.