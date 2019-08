Posted on Aug 22, 2019

Memorial Service: Stetner

Ron Stetner, of Quincy, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Quincy.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.