Posted on Feb 5, 2020

Miss World Washington celebrates Heart Health Month

February is Heart Health month and as Miss World Washington and the official spokeswoman for American Heart Association I want to speak about heart health.

I am a heart patient. For 12 years, I went undiagnosed with a complete heart block and at times, my heart would not beat for five seconds. I am alive today, thanks to my pacemaker, which I received at age 12. Average age of a pacemaker receipt is age 80 years old or older.

My cardiologists told me I could never dance again. Instead of accepting that diagnosis, I took extra dance classes and practiced five to six hours a day to regain my strength and recently I performed my dance at Miss World America, and received first runner up in the nation for my dance.

During final night of the Miss World America pageant, I was rushed to the emergency room and couldn’t compete. I will be competing this year. Miss World is the largest and the oldest pageant organization, with national competitions in over 150 countries and it is the most philanthropic pageant, having fundraised $1.3 billion.

Heart health facts

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women worldwide. Eighty percent of those deaths can be prevented with healthy eating, exercise and monitoring one’s blood pressure. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the second leading cause of preventable heart disease and stroke death — second only to smoking.

This is great news and I want to inspire people to take action with this knowledge.

Accountable strategies

I always pair my heart health facts with accountability strategies, so people can find tools to achieve their goals.

Accountability strategies include writing down goals and posting them up on our walls (people are 60% more likely to achieve written down goals), meal prep, packing healthy snacks for day, filling big water bottles in order to stay hydrated and having an accountable buddy.

I would love to do my duty as Miss World Washington and AHA spokeswoman and use the power of your reach to hopefully prevent deaths from heart disease.

By Shree Saini, Miss World Washington