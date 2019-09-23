Posted on Sep 23, 2019

Musical duo entertains

Generally, when people think of the Quincy Valley they do not think of music; however, there are talented musicians in the area. If you attended Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day last Saturday, you would have been able to witness two of the artists that help bring music to Quincy.

Byron Buys played percussion alongside guitarist Alan Baerlocher. The pair met playing music in church at worship services.

They played two sets of mellow, classic rock-inspired songs for a group of enthusiastic attendees on Saturday. The pair described the music they play as “classic, groovy, and eclectic.”

Baerlocher plays guitar with a worship group at the Quincy Free Methodist Church a few times a month. He began playing music in his junior high school band; he played tuba and trombone. It was not until he was 14 when he picked up a guitar. He takes inspiration from big names in classic rock ’n’ roll guitar, such as Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin fame.

Inspired by artists such as Hippo Campus, John Bellion, and Imagine Dragons, Buys picked up a bass a couple of years ago. He now plays contemporary Christian music at church. He says he simply plays music to “hang out and groove.”

By Reese Olivia, For the Post-Register

Alan Baerlocher, left, and Byron Buys perform at Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register