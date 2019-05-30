Posted on May 30, 2019

Musician and wife create album

Rising musician Rylei Franks is launching a new album called “The Mrs.” Franks’ hometown is Soap Lake, his website states.

The album is available for pre-order online and officially releases on June 1.

“The Mrs.” was completed as a collaboration between Franks and his wife, Briana Franks, but what makes this album special is that Briana had authority for the final say on the style and every song featured, according to a press release.

“I got to create something with my best friend. I have always been Rylei’s groupie, and this time I got to be a part of the action,” said Briana in a press release. “I believe the success of the album just shows our teamwork and that we both have talents that intertwine so well. A husband and wife CD collab, how does it get any better than that?”

Rylei Frank’s solo career began in 2014. He has played live in several events over the years and has two recorded albums, “Paper Poetry” and “The Mrs.,” according to a press release. Rylei’s performing presence is unique as it is usually just him, his guitar, an effects pedal, and a microphone.

“The Mrs.” will be released online, but there will also be a CD release show at the Radar Station Cinema and Art Lounge in Wenatchee on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at ryleifranks.com.

Post-Register Staff