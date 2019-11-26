Posted on Nov 26, 2019

NCESD receives funding to expand students’ career opportunities

The North Central Educational Service District has been awarded funding from Career Connect Washington to support a regional network to expand regional Career Connected Learning (CCL) opportunities as part of an initiative to connect young people with high-demand, high-wage careers in Washington, according to a press release.

The local North Central CCL Network will work to expand CCL in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties. The work in North Central Washington will be led by the Apple STEM Network in collaboration with SkillSource and will be governed by a leadership board with representation from industry, community-based organizations, Big Bend Community College, Wenatchee Valley College, local government agencies and K-12 educators.

A total of nine regional networks were funded by the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Regional networks are the key to scaling CCL statewide and will play an integral role in convening and managing regional, cross-industry partnerships. This work will benefit students who face greater barriers to opportunity as well as the business community looking to recruit a new generation of workers. Each regional network was awarded the funding to serve as a point of contact for local education and industry partners.

“We are encouraging community stakeholders to reach out if you are interested in joining this effort. We believe that all youth should have opportunities to learn about incredible career opportunities in our own backyard,” Dr. Sue Kane, director for STEM Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships for the North Central Education Service District, said in a press release.

For more information about Career Connect Washington, go to www.careerconnectwa.org.

Post-Register Staff