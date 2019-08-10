Posted on Aug 10, 2019

New athletic director brings wealth of experience

Newly appointed Quincy High School Athletic Director Brett Fancher wanted to be a teacher and coach when he graduated from Tonasket High School in the early ’90s.

Two decades later, after completing a master’s degree through Eastern Washington University and coaching and substituting all around the state, Fancher has switched his focus to athletic administration. His new role as Quincy High School’s athletic director fits that bill perfectly.

Fancher steps into the role replacing Kaycie Tuttle, who passed away in late July. Tuttle took medical leave for most of the 2017-18 school year before returning last summer. Associate Athletic Director Mark Kondo filled in during her absence. A memorial service for Tuttle was held on Aug. 5 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee.

Quincy is not Fancher’s first experience in athletics administration. Prior to accepting his new position, he was the athletic director for three years at Oroville High School, near the Washington-Canada border.

Brett Fancher



Although most of his work experience has been in the central and northern parts of the state, Fancher landed his first job out of college coaching women’s basketball and 8-man football in Prescott, Washington, a small town north of Walla Walla.

After one year coaching in Prescott, Fancher decided to move to Moses Lake to coach women’s basketball, substitute and pursue a master’s degree through EWU. Then in August of 2000, Omak High School offered Fancher a coaching position for women’s basketball and junior high football, which he accepted and coached for three years.

Fancher’s next step landed him in Oroville, where he coached women’s and men’s basketball for the next six years before taking the athletic director position in 2010. When the Quincy position became available, applying for it just made sense, said Fancher.

“We like the location, we’re Eastern Washington people, an eastern Washington family, and we like the rural schools, rural communities,” Fancher said. “It’s nice to be more centrally located.”

Fancher’s wife, Michele, who will be teaching at Quincy Middle School, grew up in Quincy before moving to Chelan when she was in eighth grade. Both of them still have family in the area as well. Fancher’s wife has been a big supporter of the move to Quincy, and the school board and administration have welcomed them as well.

“It’s really just been an enjoyable experience,” Brett Fancher said.

Fancher described the new high school and athletic facilities as “awesome,” and cited the support of the school district as another reason for moving.

“When you see a community supporting a school and the vision of the district, it’s just a really exciting thing,” Fancher added. “It’s something you want to be a part of.”

In the short term, Fancher said he wants to focus on the coaches’ professional development, increasing collaboration between youth sports and high school coaches, and creating a system for student-athletes to share their experiences and suggest improvements.

Down the road, he said he wants to integrate student-athlete training goals into physical education and weight training courses, and increase the number of multi-sport athletes.

“For kids, that’s just one more adult in their life that is looking out for their best interest; athletically and academically,” Fancher said of the coaches.

Fancher plans to evaluate those goals on a yearly basis to see if they are “moving the needle in the right way.” He wants Quincy to be the model of consistency in athletics for years to come. Fancher also believes the sky is the limit for Quincy High School athletics.

“I’ve heard so many times that Quincy is really like an untapped resource,” said Fancher. “If we get more kids turning out for multiple sports and develop those youth sports activities, there’s nothing really that can hold Quincy back.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com