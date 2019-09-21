Posted on Sep 21, 2019

New QHS dedicated with ribbon-cutting, speeches

More than 200 community members, parents and students gathered at the east entrance of the new Quincy High School the evening of Saturday, Sept. 14, for a ribbon-cutting and dedication of the school district’s crown jewel.

All of the school board members were in attendance, including student board representatives Eduardo Diaz and Taylor Thomsen, along with QHS Principal Marcus Pimpleton, Athletic Director Brett Fancher,

Quincy School District officials join in cutting the ribbon at the new Quincy High School on Sept. 14.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Superintendent John Boyd, Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman and Buildings and Grounds Director Tom Harris.

The evening’s events started outside of the facility at the east entrance, where Board President Susan Lybbert, Boyd, Pimpleton and Bergman welcomed the crowd and officially cut the red ribbon.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for the Quincy School District,” said Lybbert.

After the ribbon-cutting, Bergman invited the crowd inside to the gymnasium for the dedication ceremony. He began by speaking about the school’s symbolism in the community. He concluded by thanking the school board for their work and recognized Diaz and Thomsen, who received loud applause from other students in attendance.

Boyd followed Bergman and detailed what was remodeled and renovated in each school during the years since voters approved a bond measure to fund construction. He thanked the teachers and called them the “unsung heroes,” which received a large ovation from the audience.

Boyd closed by stating some people think the new high school is too much for Quincy. To that he said, “It is exactly what our community needs to attract people to live here.”

More than 200 people attended the Quincy High School opening event Sept. 14 in the main gym.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



Board member Alex Ybarra next stood at the microphone and spoke about his experience in Quincy and plans to build a new high school by 2020 that began way back in 2007.

“The reason we’re doing all this is because of these folks here, the students,” said Ybarra, pointing to the band in the bleachers.

Harris followed Ybarra and talked about the day after the bond passed in 2016, recalling the excitement and bewilderment surrounding the day. He also recognized the oversight committee and their role and help with the district’s projects.

“This building is cool, right?” Harris asked the crowd. “You know it’s really cool because I dressed up for it.”

Acknowledging his dedication to the many facilities improvements completed since 2016, the crowd gave Harris a standing ovation.

Board member Tricia Lubach was the last of the board members to speak and thanked Boyd, Bergman and Harris for their tireless work over the last few years. She also thanked the community for its support of the bond in 2016 and investment in the school district.

“Thank you Quincy for your vision and your trust,” said Lubach.

Michael Cole of NAC Architecture presented a dedication plaque before all the board members gathered on the stage for the key presentation. While on stage, board member Chris Baumgartner went off script and thanked Boyd, to which the crowd responded with a standing ovation.

Pimpleton closed the ceremony with remarks about the hard work still ahead in learning and instruction.

Then the band played the Quincy fight song. Attendees then enjoyed food and drinks and toured the new school on their own.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com