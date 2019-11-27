Posted on Nov 27, 2019

New real estate business opens in former Quincy Realty spot

On a cold Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 20, about a dozen people gathered at Sageview Real Estate for a ribbon-cutting and open house. The business officially opened on Nov. 1, said owner Alfredo Aguilar.

After the ribbon-cutting, attendees were invited into the office for some appetizers and refreshments. Those in attendance included Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cari Mathews, board members Galen Golay, Henry Hernandez and Teddy Bakke, along with others.

Sageview Real Estate, located at 13 E St. SE, Quincy, replaces Quincy Realty, which was run by Jose Saldana. Saldana will remain on staff as the designated and managing broker of the firm, said Aguilar.

“He is a very valuable asset to our team, bringing in years of experience and knowledge,” said Aguilar.

Alfredo Aguilar, at right, and Jose Saldana, left, cut the red ribbon at an open house on Nov. 20 at Sageview Real Estate.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



Aguilar is young – just 23 years old – but brings about six years of real estate experience. His mother and grandmother introduced him to the industry when he was about 17, he said, adding that he earned their trust enough to handle some of their investments.

Prior to opening Sageview, Aguilar owned a car detailing business in Moses Lake, which he rebranded and made successful before selling to move on to his real passion – real estate. He also has experience in accounting as an intern for CLA, where he said he learned the accounting side of business as well as other valuable skills.

Aguilar was also already investing in real estate and working with contractors to build homes in southwest Quincy, which helped him to decide to move forward and open his own real estate business.

“I find deep satisfaction in knowing that I am representing my clients and customers in what is potentially their biggest transaction,” said Aguilar. “I put in my all to best represent them.”

Aguilar was born and raised in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School in 2015. He then attended Central Washington University, studying pre-med with a focus on biochemistry. In his third year at CWU, he dropped out, giving up an opportunity to be a McNair Scholar, which would have paid his tuition for a Ph.D. program.

“None of that mattered to me because I realized it wasn’t my passion after all,” said Aguilar. “I knew that pursuing my happiness and passion was going to be worth it, and now I am here doing exactly what I love.”

Although he is no longer attending Central, Aguilar is still attending an online university studying accounting. When he is not working or studying online, he enjoys being involved in the community coaching youth basketball and staying active with other sports and activities.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com