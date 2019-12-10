Posted on Dec 10, 2019

New season, new faces for boys wrestling

The Quincy Jacks wrestling squad will rely heavily on returning juniors and seniors, heading into the 2019-2020 season.

About half of the squad’s roster is made up of freshmen and sophomore wrestlers, new Quincy Jacks Head Coach Breck Webley said. In total, about 40 wrestlers came out this winter, and only about 20 are juniors and seniors.

Webley replaces former boys wrestling Coach Greg Martinez, who resigned from the position last spring after 10 years. Webley is a Quincy native who has been wrestling almost his entire life. He also took on an assistant coaching position with the football team this fall.

Head Coach Breck Webley demonstrates a move on a wrestler during practice on Nov. 26.

Among those returning are junior Kenzie Realme, senior Paden Wallace, senior Oswaldo Perez and senior Ruben Vargas, who competed at state last season, Webley said. In total, about five or six wrestlers who competed at the varsity level last season are returning to this year’s squad, he added.

“We do have something of a core to really build around and rely on those guys to help mature our team,” Webley said.

Webley has put a big focus on the wrestlers getting a lot of time on the mat in early practices. They have been doing live wrestling drills since the second day of practice, he said.

Instead of pitting the wrestlers against each other for two-minute rounds, they are doing focused situational moves squeezed into 30-second spurts. Situational moves are when one wrestler starts out on the other wrestlers back, so they can learn to avoid getting pinned.

A lot of the moves the coaches are teaching in the early stages of the season are just the “meat and potatoes,” Webley said.

As for the more experienced wrestlers such as the juniors and seniors, Webley said they are taking extra time before and after practices to do more advanced moves.

“We don’t want to suppress any of the experience that some of the wrestlers have when they’re trying to roll into a move that we probably won’t touch on until a month and a half down the road,” Webley said.

One of his goals for the team is to be relentless, he said. He preaches it every day as something the wrestlers can control. Another of his goals is for the team to finish in the top third of the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

Earning that top three finish will not be an easy task, especially with the competition in the league, such as Ellensburg, Toppenish, Selah and Othello, Webley said. Webley credited Martinez for developing the program and for keeping its wrestlers in great shape. He felt the team should be competitive as long as they stick to the program. However, even if the team does not finish in the top third, Webley’s focus remains on maintaining his wrestlers’ attitude.

“I’m not so worried about how many individual wins we have, as long as we’re being relentless wrestlers I think those things will come for us (and) we’ll be successful on the mat,” Webley said.

