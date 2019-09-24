Posted on Sep 24, 2019

Newhouse honored for agriculture advocacy

On Sept. 10, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., was honored with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) Ambassador’s Circle Award at NASDA’s annual meeting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to a press release.

“I have dedicated my life and my career to representing agriculture,” said Newhouse in a press release. “I have held many titles: farmer, representative in the Washington state house, and director of Washington state’s Department of Agriculture. More recently: congressman for Central Washington and even a Knight of the International Order of the Hop. Now, I am honored to be named a NASDA Ambassador. I am very humbled and honored to receive the Ambassador’s Circle Award from my friends and colleagues.”

“Congratulations to our 2019 Honor Awards recipients! Our state departments of agriculture are homes to incredibly talented people who often go unrecognized in the world of public service. NASDA’s Honor Awards Program provides our members the opportunity to recognize their staff for their work on a national stage,” said NASDA president and New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte in a press release.

The Ambassador’s Circle Award recognizes an external stakeholder to NASDA who has provided exemplary dedication to advancing NASDA’s mission. Newhouse was nominated by current director of Washington state’s Department of Agriculture, Derek Sandison, and Idaho Director of Agriculture Cecelia Gould.

A third-generation farmer, Newhouse served as director of the state Department of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Since his election to Congress, Newhouse has supported the mission of NASDA through his advocacy for ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and other agriculture trade priorities, support of comprehensive immigration reform that supports the agriculture industry, and his dedication to programs that support the needs of America’s farmers and ranchers.

Post-Register Staff